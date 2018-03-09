Group of Dedicated Volunteers Responsible for Improvements To The Neighborhood Closet

Thanks to the hard work of some of our local community members, improvements have been made at The Neighborhood Closet thrift store at 911 Central Avenue in Auburn. Project Response Program Coordinator Shari Berglund states, “These changes have been made so that we’ll be able to better serve the community

.” The Neighborhood Closet is a sister store to Project Response Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Agency. Project Response provides clothing to those in need by issuing vouchers that clients can then redeem at The Neighborhood Closet. There are no requirements to be eligible for clothing assistance and it is not a service exclusively for survivors of violence. Any profit from The Neighborhood Closet is utilized for direct client services at Project Response. Mrs. Berglund spearheaded the improvement project, which involved improving the dressing room, fresh paint and décor, and maximizing the space so that a large amount of additional inventory could be displayed