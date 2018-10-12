Great Response at Open House for Relocated The Neighborhood Closet Along Highway 75

The Neighborhood Closet has nearly tripled its size.

The store relocated Tuesday, Sept. 4, to 1118 J St., the former site of Dan’s Vintage Market and previously

Allison Pharmacy. It moved from 911 Central Ave. The Neighborhood Closet is operated by Project Response, which serves residents of Nemaha, Johnson, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties. “It’s amazing. It’s really taking off because of Autumn (Dickerson) and Heather (Schultz). We thank the community for their support. We appreciate your donations,” said Ashley Robertson, Project Response director about the move. “It’s been fabulous. It’s been phenomenal with the visibility and a lot of foot traffic. We couldn’t run this without our outstanding volunteers and donors. Our donations are increasing with our visibility. It’s a great and beautiful setup.

We absolutely love it,” Dickerson stated. She has been serving as manager since May after being a longtime volunteer at the store. “It’s been an incredible move. Thank you for keeping it going,” noted Tonia Greiner, Auburn Chamber of Commerce executive director at the store’s Monday, Oct. 1 grand opening

