Grants, Work of Many Contributed to APS Greenhouse/Outreach Center

The efforts of many made possible the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Greenhouse and Outreach Center. An open house and ribbon cutting was Monday afternoon, April 24. Community members, school officials and representatives of entities working on the effort attended.

“We want it to be a community facility as well as a school one,” said Kevin Reiman, APS superintendent.

“We are ecstatic to be able to provide this new learning environment for our students. We appreciate all of the work that went into constructing it. We look forward to having this as a part of Auburn Public Schools for many years to come,” said Laura Osborne, chair of the APS Board of Education Buildings and Grounds Committee.

