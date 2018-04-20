Governor Appoints Peru State’s Stratman NSCS Student Trustee

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Peru State College student Camarie Stratman of Hartington, Nebraska, to serve as student representative on the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees. Stratman will serve during the 2018-2019 academic year.

Stratman, a junior at Peru State College, is majoring in psychology with a minor in human resources. She is currently serving as a student worker in the Human Resource office on campus. She has previously tutored children in an after school program for Nebraska Wesleyan. She stated in her application that “a student trustee has a unique opportunity to allow the voices from students on campus to be heard.” She further stated that she “would like to be the element that motivates student involvement on campus.”

Stratman is the daughter of Corey and Melissa Stratman of Hartington, Nebraska.

