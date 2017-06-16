Good Living Tour Performs in Auburn’s Legion Memorial Park

The Good Living Tour, a concert series bringing Nebraska musicians to rural communities across the state, stopped in Auburn’s Legion Memorial Park on Saturday, June 10.

The concert featured artists Zach Steele, Ian Miller, Lucas Kellison & The Undisco Kids, Daniel Christian and FREAKABOUT. Event organizers estimated the concert drew approximately 400 area music-lovers from the surrounding area to Auburn.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/