GJohnson-Brock TeamMates Are Making a Difference with Students in School System

The Johnson-Brock TeamMates board meets once a month on the first Friday of each month at 7 a.m. in the Johnson- Brock school media center. The Johnson-Brock TeamMates chapter currently has 67 mentor/mentee matches and is working hard to continue finding mentors for the 33 students on the waiting list. Each TeamMates board member is responsible for attending one monthly school board meeting and helping with one chapter project each year. Team- Mates’ events on the calendar for the 2018-2019 school year include: Comedy Night, Saturday, December 1, 9 p.m. at KJ White Horse in Johnson Teammates Holiday Party, Wednesday, December 12, at 3:30 p.m. in the J-B Commons TeamMates Recognition Night,

Friday, January 18 at the Friend vs. JB basketball game Dueling Pianos, Friday, March 15, Legion Community building in Johnson; Silent Auction beginning at 5 p.m., Meal at 6 p.m. and entertainment from 7-9 p.m. Nebraska Spring football game at UNL

