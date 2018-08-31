Fry The Eagles Theme of 2018 Homecoming at Auburn High School; Coronation To Be Sept. 7

Auburn High School students will be celebrating Homecoming during the first week of September.

The overall theme this year will be Fry The Eagles. The Bulldogs will be host to the Milford Eagles Friday night, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Focus of Spirit Days is as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 4: Class Color Day. Each class will dress in their respective color. Seniors in black, juniors in white, sophomores in red, freshmen in gray, eighth graders in green, seventh graders in yellow and sixth graders in purple. Wednesday, Sept. 5: Twin, Triplet and Quad Day. Thursday, Sept. 6: Farming and Fishing Day. Friday, Sept. 7: Red and White Day.

The royalty will be crowned during halftime festivities of the football game. The Homecoming dance is Saturday night, Sept. 8 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the senior high school. Complete Music from Lincoln will provide the music

