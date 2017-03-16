Four Teachers, Two Administrators Leaving Auburn Public Schools; Vocal Music Teacher Hired by Board of Education

The resignations of four Auburn Public Schools (APS) faculty were accepted by the Board of Education Monday night, March 13.

The school board will take action on administrative resignations on Monday, April 10.

Chris Allgood and Bill Moran will be retiring at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Steve Petersen is retiring and will be moving to Sabetha, Kan. Phillip Arnold is leaving after one year, his plans are uncertain.

A resolution was approved accepting the early retirement applications of Allgood and Moran. Superintendent Kevin Reiman and board member Dr. Michael Zaruba stated they appreciated their service to APS.

Allgood is behavioral disorder and life skills instructor at the alternative learning center. She has been a teacher for 26 years including 17 years at APS. Reiman commented the district’s life skills program would not be what it is today without Allgood.

