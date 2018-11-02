Five Calvert Vocalists Named to 2018 Sing Around Nebraska Honor Choir; Final Concert Nov. 3 at NWU, Lincoln

The 2018 Sing Around Nebraska Children’s Honor Choir includes five singers from Calvert Elementary School.

Addison Fankhauser, Paulina Flatt, Alexa Janssen, Alexis Meyer and Rose Santana are among 100 fifth and sixth graders selected statewide through audition. All of the Calvert students are fifth graders.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3 on the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) campus in Lincoln. A final concert is being presented Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at O’Donnell Auditorium on the campus. It is at 50th Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets will sell for $5. They will be available at the door.

