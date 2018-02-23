Feb. 23 Child Advocacy Center Training Opportunity at Nemaha County Hospital

The Child Advocacy Center will be host of a Friday, Feb. 23 training opportunity at Nemaha County Hospital. It takes place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Child Abuse & Neglect 201 is designed to help understand the roles and responsibilities when first responding to child abuse and neglect calls.

The training is open to the public. Registration is required. Please register at www.smallvoices.org/events. There is no fee.

