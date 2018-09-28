FAST Global Solutions Finalizes Acquiring Former Ariens Company’s Auburn Plant

Glenwood, Minn.: On Sept. 21, FAST Global Solutions, Inc. (“FAST”) announced it has finalized the acquisition of Ariens Company’s Auburn manufacturing plant in Auburn. Integrating the Auburn plant into the FAST operations will have a positive impact on current and future FAST capacity issues and needs for customer satisfaction and further growth.

According to FAST President and CEO, Dane Anderson, “FAST views the team and culture in Auburn as of critical value and importance. Foremost in our planning as we continue to bring the Auburn team and facility online is the preservation of the elements that have made Auburn a success, including the plant culture, community engagement, team atmosphere and continuous improvement focus.”

