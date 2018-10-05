FAST Global Solutions Excited to Be in Auburn

On Sept. 26, officials from FAST Global Solutions, Inc.’s headquarters were in Auburn to welcome the former Ariens Company’s Auburn manufacturing plant employees as new members of the FAST family.

FAST President and CEO Dane Anderson told the newspaper that the company and its hundreds of employee-owners are excited to welcome the local workers into the FAST family. “We’re excited to be in Auburn,” Anderson said. “We have been in Falls City since 1989 and love the work ethic and technical skills demonstrated by Nebraskans. He said the Falls City plant currently employs about 140, which is similar to the Auburn plant’s employment at this time.

