Expected to Occur Between August 17 and October 15

Brillion, Wisconsin (June 14, 2018) – Ariens Company has announced the closure of its Auburn Manufacturing Plant located in Auburn, Neb. as it leverages its manufacturing footprint in Brillion, Wis. The shutdown is expected to be complete sometime between August 17 and October 15 of 2018. The closure affects 193 employees.

“This was a difficult decision knowing the Auburn employee base and the Auburn community, but it just doesn’t make economic sense to keep this plant running in light of the significant productivity improvements that have been made elsewhere in the company,” says Larry Weyers, President, Ariens Power Equipment. “The main plants in Wisconsin have increased daily production by 64 percent compared to last year.”

