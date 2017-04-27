Events at Calvert Elementary, Public Library To Celebrate Arbor Day April 28 in Auburn

Friday, April 28, Auburn residents as well as those across Nebraska will be celebrating Arbor Day.

Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with kindergarteners at Calvert Elementary School. There will be a short presentation on the value of trees. The winners will be announced from the kindergarten coloring contest. Tiffany Anderson, Christy Riggins and Cari Thomas are Calvert kindergarten teachers.

At 12:45 p.m. the Municipal Tree Board is presenting a tree related book to the Auburn Memorial Library at 1810 Courthouse Ave.

