EnTire Recycling Fire Closed U.S. Hwy. 136 to Traffic for 20 Hours

MISSOURI FIREFIGHTERS battled a fire at the EnTire Recycling facility at Phelps City from around 11 p.m. Sunday night into Monday, March 6. The thick black smoke from burning tires impacted visibility to the extent that the section of U.S. Highway 136 in the immediate area was closed to traffic. Sgt. Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the highway west of Rock Port was shut down at 12:32 a.m. reopening at 7:49 p.m. The patrol was assisted by the Missouri Department of Transportation in the closing.

Rock Port (Mo.) and West Atchison County firefighters responded to the plant fire, approximately three miles east of Brownville. The Tarkio, Fairfax and Watson Fire Departments were all called for mutual aid. The fire was determined to have begun in the south building and then spread downwind to the north to a production building. EnTire Recycling owner Jim Gerking was driving trucks and semi-trailers loaded with tires away from the scene Monday morning. Atchison County Emergency Management issued a statement on Monday indicating that the smoke could be toxic and dangerous for both humans and animals.

