Eligible Auburn Voters Should Receive Their Ballots in About a Month for Extra Half-Cent All-Mail Sales and Use Tax Special Election

The City of Auburn will have a special All-Mail Sales & Use Tax Election on Tuesday, May 9. During the Feb. 13 Auburn City Council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting a special election be held on possibly approving an additional one-half cent sales and use tax. Currently, the City of Auburn collects a one percent sales and use tax.

The proposal raises the local sales tax amount to be collected to 1.5 percent with the money to go towards the construction and operation of a community center/sports facility, and other lawful uses.

