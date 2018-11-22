ECNC Honors 10 Bulldog Gridders All-Conference

Ten Auburn Bulldog football players achieved accolades on the East Central Nebraska Conference All-Conference football team. Baily Darnell, senior running back/defensive back earned first team recognition for the third consecutive year. Drew Dixon, senior quarterback/ defensive back was a repeat first-team selection after receiving honorable mention in 2016. Also representing the Class of 2019 on the first team were Branden Lavigne, tight end/defensive end; TJ Roybal, offensive/defensive line and Caden Chapin, offensive line and linebacker. Lavigne and Roybal were honorable mention All-Conference in 2017. Sophomore All-Conference selections were Brody Darnell, wide receiver/ defensive back and Weston Reiman, offensive/defensive line. Named honorable mention were senior Kole Ligouri, running back/linebacker and two sophomores: Connor Clark, wide receiver/defensive back and Turner Arban, running back and defensive lineman. Auburn had the most All-Conference honorees. There were eight each from Freeman and Johnson County Central; six apiece from Elmwood-Murdock, Malcolm and Palmyra; Louisville and Yutan had five each; four apiece from Mead and Conestoga and three from Weeping Water.

