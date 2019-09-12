Early 2020 Completion Is Slated for Law Enforcement Building Addition

CONSTRUCTION ON the Law Enforcement Building addition is close to schedule, said Brent Lottman, Nemaha County sheriff. The view shown is the southeast corner of the structure. AHRS Construction of Bern, Kan. is general contractor. Anticipated completion is the first of next year, the sheriff continued. Digging started Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Lottman recalled last winter’s weather slowed the project’s progress.

