Dr. Virginia Moon Begins Interim Duties as Dist. 29 Superintendent

MONDAY MORNING,

Feb. 4, Dr. Virginia Moon addressed Auburn Public Schools (APS) staff and administrators beginning the daylong inservice session. Moon is serving as APS interim superintendent until a permanent superintendent is named succeeding Kevin Reiman.

As an educator, Moon has taught English and social studies while serving as a media specialist. She also has been an assistant principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. Moon was superintendent 11 years at Ralston Public Schools also serving an interim superintendency in the Omaha Public Schools.