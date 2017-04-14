Dr. Dorman Named VP of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at Peru

Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:33am News Staff

Peru State College President Dr. Dan Hanson has announced the appointment of Dr. Jesse Dorman as vice president for enrollment management and student affairs.

Dorman, a resident of Nebraska City, served as dean of student affairs at Peru State College before the College named him interim associate vice president of student affairs in the summer of 2016.

 

