Decorating Urged for Oct. 14-15 Brownville Old Time Autumn Event

Many visitors are expected to come to Brownville in mid-October.

The Brownville Historical Society is encouraging residents, merchants and nonprofits to decorate lampposts, porches, decks and businesses. The annual Old Time Autumn Festival is scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15. Suggestions include pumpkin gourds; cornstalks; flowers; and bales among the Missouri River, trees and loess bluffs.

The morning of Oct. 14 features the Gran Fondo bicycle race and ride along the Steamboat Trace Trail. Gran Fondo will also include activities in Peru and Nebraska City.

