Nemaha Valley Museum volunteers are preparing to celebrate Christmas at the Museum. It will be Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1423 19th St. in Auburn’s Courthouse Square

Santa will visit with children from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The afternoon will feature Christmas music and displays.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/