Crowd Welcomes America’s Run For the Fallen to Auburn June 6

Temperatures around 90 degrees did not deter Auburn residents from greeting America’s Run For the Fallen coming through the city early Wednesday afternoon, June 6. “We’re honored and fortunate to have the runners coming through Auburn,” Mayor Scott Kudrna said in his opening remarks. The mayor thanked all volunteers involved in planning the events at Legion Memorial Park. Kudrna noted the run came through the city on the 74th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France during World War II.

He also recognized veterans attending, who were asked to stand when their respective branch of the U.S. armed forces was announced (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy). “The attention should be given to the fallen soldiers who died serving the United States while doing their job to support us. We need to honor them and their families. We need to cherish and embrace the freedoms we have and the heavy price paid for them,” Kudrna said closing the ceremony. Praise From State Organizers Nebraska Honor and Remember chapter representatives gave Auburn residents and leaders a grade of A++ for embracing the opportunity to greet runners upon their arrival. “Many cities and towns don’t have the run coming through. You do. We were blessed to be working with the (local) committee. Kim (Beger at Auburn City Hall) had an extraordinary task. She did it well and did it right for the right reason,” said Jim Meier. Meier, from Waterloo, is director of the Honor and Remember Nebraska chapter.

