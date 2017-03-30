County Commissioners Accept Law Enforcement Building Committee’s Recommendations at March 22 Mtg.

Wednesday, March 22, the Nemaha County Commissioners accepted recommendations on a proposed Law Enforcement Building operational addition and remodeling.

A five-person committee recommends expanding the facility for the sheriff’s and county attorney’s offices. It favors the emergency management agency (EMA) remain at the Multiplex.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/