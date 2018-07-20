County Board Makes In-Kind Commitment Towards New Nemaha Community Bldg.

The Nemaha County Commissioners are supporting Nemaha village officials in seeking a Community Development Block Grant.

Mike Hall and Kellie Kennedy addressed the commissioners Wednesday, July 11. The village is planning a new community building.

No financial support is being asked from the county.

Crystal Dunekacke with Southeast Nebraska Development District will write a letter of support which will be signed by the board.

Kennedy said the grant application is being submitted in August and the village should learn in October or November whether it is successful. The project is scheduled in 2019 at an anticipated cost of $472,000. The commissioners were invited to monitor its progress.

