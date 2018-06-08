Coordination of Many Entities Made Duck Creek Rec Area Possible; Favorable Weather at June 2 Dedication Event

An estimated 300 to 350 persons took part in activities Saturday, June 2, at the grand opening of the Duck Creek Recreation Area. Temperatures in the 70s greeted those attending the late morning program northwest of Peru.

“We thought it went great. The weather was great. We were concerned in the morning with the thunderstorms, but the skies cleared. We’ve had a lot of compliments. People seemed to be enjoying themselves,” said Bob Hilske, Nemaha Natural Resources District (NNRD) general manager.

