Commissioners Hear Law Enforcement Building Addition Mostly Complete

Sheriff Brent Lottman informed the Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 8 the addition to the Law Enforcement Building is basically complete.

Regarding remodeling the present structure, Lottman said ceiling tile installation was scheduled that day. One item needing completion is the door leading to the jail. It was hoped to accomplish that task by Friday, Jan. 10, the sheriff states.

Mellage, Hall Continuing as Chair, Vice Chair

District 2 Commissioner Bryan Mellage was re-elected chair. Mike Hall, District 1 commissioner, remains vice chair.

