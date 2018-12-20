Commissioners to Consider Law Enforcement Building Telephone System Dec. 26; Work on Addition Underway

Work on the addition to the Nemaha County law enforcement building is underway, Sheriff Brent Lottman told the county commissioners Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The sheriff indicated digging started at the northwest corner of the present facility Monday, Dec. 10. It was about a week behind schedule. Anticipated completion will be September or October 2019. Lottman noted the superintendent of AHRS Construction, Inc. is easy to work with. The sheriff also hopes work will not be affected too much by weather.

Wednesday, Dec. 26, the commissioners will possibly approve buying a telephone system for the building. It is not to be installed until it is needed, Lottman said. He continued the cost will be about $7,200. It is less than the threshold requiring bidding. Accepting next week allows the county to take advantage of a special offer expiring at the end of the year, the sheriff stated. If you buy three telephones, the fourth one is free. The county is looking at 24 telephones, Lottman noted. Costs are increasing after Tuesday, Jan. 1, attributed to tariffs, he said.

