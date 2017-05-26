Cloudy Skies, Cool Temperatures Prevail at May 19 Auburn Dog Park Opening

Temperatures in the upper 50s and drizzly conditions didn’t stop the opening of the Auburn Dog Park Friday noon, May 19. It is located north of Longs Creek Village Assisted Living. A number of those attending were accompanied by their four-legged friends.

Mayor Scott Kudrna said the concept began after a community meeting to determine facilities Auburn residents wanted. Jeff Harvey, chief executive officer of Good Samaritan Society-Auburn (GSS-A) and staff at Long’s Creek Village Assisted Living were contacted to find out if space was available. The mayor said the GSS-A agreed to allow the dog park to be located there. GSS-A is leasing the property to the city in an arrangement which is similar to the one which the city has with Auburn Public Schools on Irvin Park.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/