Climatological Spring Warmer, Slightly Drier Than Normal in SE Nebraska

The climatological spring of 2017 averaged 1° above normal. The maximum was 94 degrees on May 15. There were five afternoons in the 90s and normal is two. The minimum was 16 degrees on May 15. There were 18 days of sub freezing minimums, compared to the normal of 24. The final freeze of the spring occurred on April 23 which is the normal date

Precipitation for the spring was 9.47 inches, which is 0.12” below normal. The heaviest daily rainfall recorded was 1.26 inches on May 17th. There was .2 inches of snow which is 6 inches less than normal for the three months.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/