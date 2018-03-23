Cafe Metro Expanding Weekday Hours Beginning Monday, April 2

Auburn area resiafe Metro is returning to opening from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays dents will soon have an additional choice for weekday nighttime dining.

Cafe Metro is returning to opening from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The expanded hours will start as of Monday, April 2.

“There are not many places to eat. We need more of these in Auburn,” Melissa Waddell, owner, said of bringing back dinner hours.