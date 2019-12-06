Brownville Concert Series Receives $50,000 Holland Foundation Grant

The Brownville Concert Series announces a major Capital Campaign Grant.

The Concert Series board is pleased to be chosen to receive $50,000 for the Brownville Concert Hall renovation, noted Jan Chism Wright, program director and marketing consultant.

The hall was graciously gifted to the Concert Series by James H. Keene III and Ruth Haley Keene. The grant brings the Series to within 80 percent of its total Capital Campaign goal of $810,000, Wright continued. In 2016 the series successfully organized into a separate 501(c)(3) corporation. That allowed the board to accept the gift of the facility.

