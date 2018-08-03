Bridge Construction Bid Northwest of Nemaha Accepted July 25 by Nemaha Commissioners

Wednesday, July 25, the Nemaha County Commissioners accepted a bid from Midwest Underground of Lincoln for a bridge project northwest of Nemaha.

At $383,560.50, it was the lowest of six bids obtained. Starting date will be Monday, Nov. 12 with anticipated completion Jan. 25, 2019. Marvin Bohling, chair, said Midwest Underground does good work.

The 91’8-1/2” three-span concrete deck slab bridge is being built on 727 Road between 644 and 645 Avenue. The original bid was lowered by $5,174.40 as the county crews will be providing and hauling rock upon completion of the project. The contractor will remove the old bridge.

