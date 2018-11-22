Bobcat Men’s Basketball 2018-19 Season Outlook Includes Optimism

After losing four starters off of a national tournament team, you would expect the team to be in somewhat of a rebuilding mode. However, in head coach Bob Ludwig’s second season at the helm of the Peru State men’s basketball program, the expectations do not change.

Coach Ludwig feels that even in a 22-win season, there were plenty of things they can build off of and improve heading into the new campaign. One emphasis the team will focus on is becoming more defensive-minded and control the tempo. The Bobcats want to push the ball in transition offensively and rely on great ball movement to make better use of their possessions. With almost a completely new roster, the team will have more of a balanced scoring production.

Overall, the ‘Cats finished with a 22-14 mark and were 12-7 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).

In the NAIA Division I National Tournament last March, Peru State earned the final spot into the tourney. They proved the prognosticators wrong as the upset the number one seed, The Master’s of California, in the first round before falling in the second round.

