August 22 Meeting at Auburn Airport for Individuals Interested in Learning to Fly

Certified Flight Instructor Bruce Bernadt will soon be accepting aviation students from the Nemaha County area. Bernadt Aviation will hold an interest meeting at the Auburn Municipal Airport’s terminal building at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

“We’re trying to increase activity and give area people that are interested in flying an opportunity to see if it’s something that they want to go further with, now that we have a state-of-the-art airport facility,” said Kendall Neiman, airport manager. Now that the Auburn Municipal Airport’s new 3,750 foot concrete runway is operational, airport administrators hope to form an aviation club in Auburn one day, if they can recruit enough pilots or people interested in becoming pilots.

