Aug. 19 and 21 Solar Eclipse Related Events Set for Auburn, Immediate Area

Nemaha County municipalities are scheduling events in conjunction with the Monday, Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce’s pre-eclipse event takes place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Recreation Complex. Sarah Hanika, Auburn High School science teacher will be speaking. There will be children’s activities coordinated by the Auburn High School Math and Science Club.

A Lunch on the Lawn celebration is Aug. 21 at noon at Nemaha County Hospital. It is in partnership with Lifetime Vision Center and the Auburn State Theater. Safe, protective eye wear is being provided to those attending. Dr. Darren Wright of Lifetime Vision Center is presenting safety tips.

