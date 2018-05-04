Auburn TeamMates Give Back to the Community

DISTRICT 29 TeamMates mentees and mentors gathered at Legion Memorial Park to carry out their annual Spruce Up service project. The group cleaned out the park’s stream bed which fills with leaves, sticks and trash every winter. This year, one-and one-half city dump truck loads of refuse were hauled away, said Nancy Fuller of the chapter’s advisory board. After completing their work, the local chapter honored its 2018 seniors at a pizza party at the Auburn Senior Center. The group then attended A Wrinkle in Time at the Auburn State Theater to end the event.

