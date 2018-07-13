Auburn SENCA Outreach Office Open Only on Tuesdays and Fridays

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Inc. (SENCA) announces a change in area outreach office hours. Sasha Rightsell, SENCA family development specialist, will be available to meet clients in Auburn Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Nemaha County outreach office at 1908 O St. will be open only on those days. Susan Keholm, SENCA development director, said the change takes effect the week of Monday, July 9. Previously, the Auburn location was open five days a week. Keholm said the agency made a decision to combine Nemaha, Johnson and Pawnee counties with a single service provider. It was based on funding, the number of persons served and the services provided, she stated.

Rightsell has been offering SENCA programs and services to Southeast Nebraskans since 2001. Keholm said the agency thought Rightsell would be a good person to handle the three locations based on her experience. Johnson and Pawnee counties were previously combined because of the above-mentioned factors. She continued it is easier to have a set schedule. “We would love to have offices open five days a week in all the counties we serve. However, we believe we’re ahead of the game. Many (similar) agencies across Nebraska do not have offices in all of the counties they serve,” Keholm noted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/