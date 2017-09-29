Auburn Resident Chuck Knipe Joins the USMEF Heartland Team in Japan

Market Development Coordinator, Nebraska Soybean Board Chuck Knipe, a local swine and sheep producer from Auburn, joined the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan from September 3-8. Knipe joined the USMEF Heartland Team (a group of beef, pork, corn and soybean producers from nine Midwest states) to view U.S. beef and pork in the Japanese marketplace, collaborate with Japanese buyers and tour various meat outlets.

Knipe represented the Nebraska Soybean Board as a meat producer during his time in Japan. Knipe produces around 1,200 hogs per year. Dorn and Knipe participated in multiple media interviews that included The Japan News, an English-language daily published by The Yomiuri Shimbun, and spoke at a consumer event at Taiko-en in Osaka, Japan.

