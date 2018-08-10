Auburn Public Schools Begin 2018-2019 Academic Year on Monday, August 20th

Monday, Aug. 20, Auburn Public Schools (APS) students return to the classroom to start the 2018-2019 school year. There will be dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

First day enrollment is anticipated at about 858 students, Superintendent Kevin Reiman stated. That encompasses pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The breakdown by grade is as follows: 71 kindergarten, 67 first grade, 53 second grade, 69 third grade, 54 fourth grade, 67 fifth grade, 51 sixth grade, 68 seventh grade, 65 eighth grade, 59 freshmen, 55 sophomores, 65 juniors and 67 seniors. Around 47 are anticipated to start pre-kindergarten, that may vary because of late signups, Reiman noted.

Aug. 15 Open House

Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade open house will be Wednesday, Aug. 15. There will be various starting times depending upon grade levels, the superintendent said.

