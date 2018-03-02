Auburn Middle School Reflection Earns Superior Gold Award at Nebraska Choral Directors Contest

REFLECTION, THE Auburn Middle School Show Choir won a High Superior Gold Award Monday, Feb. 19. The vocalists competed at the Nebraska Choral Directors Association Show Choir contest at Omaha Skutt Catholic High School.

“This was their first contest. Because of our facilities they had never performed on a stage or on risers before, “ said Andrew Seuferer, director.

