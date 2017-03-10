Auburn High School National Honor Society Chapter Sponsors Feb. 24 Blood Drive

STUDENTS AT Auburn High School had the opportunity to give the gift of life on Friday, Feb. 24 at the school’s wrestling room. Tyler Williams, at right, registers with Carolyn Billings and Courtney Clark. There were 61 units donated, said Samantha Pollard. She is with the Omaha office of American Red Cross Blood Services. Sponsoring the drive were members of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. March blood drives in the area are at the end of the month at the 4-H Building in Auburn as well as at Johnson-Brock Public Schools.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/