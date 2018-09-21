Auburn Council Okays 2018-2019 Budget, Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Grant Application

Following a public hearing during which no one from the public spoke, Auburn City Council approved the fiscal year 2018-2019 Budget as proposed by Mayor Scott Kudrna after meeting with department heads and others.

The council approved the 2018-2019 budget including cash reserves, receipts and expenditures of city funds, interlocal agreements, capital improvements, capital outlays, grant projects, reuse accounts, keno accounts, sinking funds and the Board of Public Works’ Proprietary Function Budget as proposed.

Mayor Kudrna said the new budget included an approximate five percent pay increase for city employees.

Budget Items Okayed

Specific budget items approved were to increase the base of restricted funds by 2.5% and any additional amount for available growth;

