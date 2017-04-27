Auburn Council Approves Music in Park Funding; Mayor Recognizes Denise Eggers for Tireless Service

During the April 10 Auburn City Council meeting, Mayor Scott Kudrna presented a watch to Deputy City Clerk Denise Eggers in recognition of her 40 years of service.

Kudrna described Eggers as being a tireless worker for the City of Auburn, particularly with her involvement in the Tree City USA program of which Auburn has been a member for 41 years, the longest of any community in the state and one of only a select few throughout the United States.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/