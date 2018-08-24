Auburn City Council Approves Two Housing Program Grants

During the August 13 meeting, Auburn City Council approved two $10,000 grants as part of the City of Auburn’s Housing Program.

The council unanimously approved a request for a $10,000 grant for new living space/infill housing for Robert and Julie Wredt, whose home at 2503 “O” Street was destroyed by fire. The new home will have square footage of 2,850 and has been estimated to cost $82,000. On August 7, the Keep Auburn Beautiful Committee approved a motion to recommend the council grant its approval.

