Auburn City Council Approves One Lot and Up To $30,000 on Six Housing Program Requests

During the July 9 regular monthly meeting, Auburn City Council considered six requests for consideration regarding the city’s housing program. Five of the requests were for $10,000, and the sixth was for a free lot. Several of those seeking funding from the City of Auburn were present to explain their request.

Discussions began with a question as to whom are voting members for Keep Auburn Beautiful (KAB). It was explained that Annie Thomas, John Collins and Al Dalbec serve as citizens on the committee, as do council members Jeff Jeanneret and Rick Janssen. It was also noted that other people with ties to the city attend the meetings as time permits. This group includes Mayor Scott Kudrna, City Attorney Angelo Ligouri, Street Commissioner Harry Bridgmon, City Clerk Sherry Heskett and Building and Zoning Inspector Glen Hogue.

