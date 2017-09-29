Auburn City Council Approves Budget 2017-2018 Fiscal Year

During the Sept. 14 meeting, Auburn City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget and set the final tax request where it had been the prior year.

Mayor Scott Kudrna reviewed budget details during the public hearing portion of the meeting. The approved 2017-18 property tax request is $631,288.28 (about $111 more than the previous fiscal year) and the proposed tax rate is .475377. The city’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of the next year.

During budget discussion it was noted that some money had been allocated for hiring an individual for a city manager/ economic development position. Kudrna said the thought is to share the position’s benefits and expenses with the Board of Public Works. However, approving the budget didn’t necessary okay creation of the new position. The mayor recommends a committee with representation from the Council and Board of Public Works investigate the matter in more detail.

