Auburn Chamber Recognizes Contributions to Community

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce saluted four groups and a couple on their service to area residents Monday night, Oct. 15. There were 75 persons attending the annual banquet at Arbor Manor.

Community Development: Nemaha County Leadership. Currently in its sixth year with 59 county residents participating to date. It focuses on developing leadership skills; increasing awareness about the county and community issues and resources; networking; nurturing and exposing stewardship opportunities and capacity building for the county’s future. Through nine sessions annually, it helps individuals make a difference in their community. Classmates are introduced to representatives from area businesses, organizations and institutions as well as a variety of social and economic issues facing the region. It develops informed, civic-oriented individuals who are interested in helping direct the future of the county and its municipalities. Ultimately, Nemaha County will benefit by becoming unified, with strong leaders in each city and village to move the county forward.

