Auburn BPW Will Monitor Water Usage at Splash Pad

The Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) will be monitoring use of water at the Recreation Complex splash pad. The board will allow the city a month to reduce usage to an acceptable level.

Thursday night, June 8, Dave Hunter, utility general manager, told the board the facility used 451,000 gallons of water over its first 13 days of operation. The splash pad opened Friday afternoon, May 26. Daily usage ranged from 44,000 gallons on the third day to 23,000 the 13th day. In thousands of gallons, through Wednesday, June 7 it has been 37, 28, 44, 40, 36, 38, 31, 34, 35, 37, AUBURN NATIVE Ian Miller performs at the Good Living Tour’s stop in Auburn’s Legion Park on Saturday, June 10. Hundreds attended the event, which featured five musical artists, BBQ and local vendors. See page 2 for more on the Good Living Tour. Continued on Page 5 37, 31 and 23.

