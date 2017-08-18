Auburn BPW Favors Applying for Nebraska Environmental Trust Grant

The Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) Thursday, Aug. 10, approved supporting a grant application to the Nebraska Environmental Trust. It will be a joint effort with the Nemaha Natural Resources District (NNRD).

Jonathan Mohr of LBG told the board the proposal involves a recharge study as well as monitoring wells. The study will determine the feasibility of using grade control structures in streams and/or the Little Nemaha River, to increase the quantity of groundwater in the aquifer and stabilize streambanks.

He explained NNRD is agreeing to administer the grant as well as sponsoring the study. The district is paying Mohr to write the grant.

The application needs submission by Tuesday, Sept. 5. There will be no commitment of the utility unless the grant application is accepted. Mohr noted there is fairly good chance it will be successful. NNRD has never sought a Nebraska Environmental Trust grant. The trust favors spreading grants around various entities, Mohr indicated.

Later Aug. 10, Mohr was meeting with the NNRD’s Project Committee as well as its full board. Both entities were deciding on moving forward with the project. He said the district needed to gather further groundwater information. Mohr noted Bob Hilske, NNRD general manager favors installing 20 to 30 monitoring wells throughout the district. It would include placing four or five within Auburn’s well production area at no cost to the utility.

